Justice Sotomayor rejects last-minute bid to block Dept. of Education vaccine mandate | 1 Oct 2021 | Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has rejected a push to block the city's vaccination mandate for all Department of Education employees. In an 11th-hour bid, four city teachers opposed to the jab requirement petitioned the Bronx-born jurist to intervene on Thursday. But Sotomayor rejected their request Friday afternoon and cleared the way for the city to enforce the mandate beginning Monday.