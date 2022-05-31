Justin Trudeau Moves to Ban Purchase and Sale of Handguns in Canada | 31 May 2022 | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has introduced a new bill to parliament that would stop the import, purchase and sale of handguns as well as prevent their transfer across Canada, in his government's latest move to restrict firearms. Prime Minister Trudeau announced the new piece of legislation on Monday afternoon at a press conference in Ottawa alongside Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicinom who introduced the new bill to parliament. "It will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada. In other words, we're capping the market for handguns," Prime Minister Trudeau said and added: "As we see gun violence continue to rise, it is our duty to keep taking action," broadcaster CBC reports.