Justin Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act: 'Existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient' --Critics and opposition leaders have criticized the measures, particularly those meant to target money and bank accounts allegedly connected to convoy organizers and supporters | 23 Feb 2022 | Just a day after MPs approved it and potentially hours before being put to vote in the Senate, emergency measures invoked by the Trudeau Liberals last week have been revoked. "The situation is no longer an emergency," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday afternoon, nine days after his government invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act. "We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," Trudeau said, adding the federal government would continue to support local law enforcement agencies as needed. Critics and opposition leaders criticized the measures, particularly those meant to target money and bank accounts allegedly connected to convoy organizers and supporters. Civil rights organizations filed legal challenges against the federal emergency measures, accusing the government of setting a "dangerous precedent" by invoking the Act.