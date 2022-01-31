Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for Coronavirus as Anti-Vaccine Mandate Truckers Hit Ottawa | 31 Jan 2022 | Canadian Prime Minister [Great Reset dirt-bag] Justin Trudeau announced Monday he has contracted coronavirus. The revelation came barely 24-hours after he and his family left their home in Ottawa for a secret location, citing security concerns as massive trucker convoys surged into the capital to protest vaccine mandates. Trudeau used social media to inform the world of his condition. No announcement has been made as to when he [the cowardly little maggot] is likely to appear in public again... On Sunday, photos and video poured swamped social media revealing the truckers forming in protest at the country's vaccine mandate had a tremendous amount of support from Canadians of all walks of life. Thousands of those supporters took to the nation’s frozen streets well into the dark of night in solidarity with the grass roots movement.