Justin Trudeau Weeps Over U.S. Women 'Losing' the Right Over Their Bodies - After Forcing Every Person in Canada to Receive Experimental Vaccine | 24 June 2022 | Tyrant Justin Trudeau spoke out on Friday over the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade decision. Obviously, all of the important issues in Canada have already been resolved. Trudeau lectured from his Twitter pulpit: "The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can't imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now. No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose." Of course, this is the same man who forced every man, woman, and nonbinary in Canada to take the experimental COVID vaccine or face starvation and death.