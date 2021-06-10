Ka-ching: Pharma giant Merck sells its COVID pills to Biden admin at 4,000% markup | 6 Oct 2021 | Even as the Democrats and their media allies agitate against potentially safe, cheap and effective COVID-19 treatments, the Biden administration is now buying a new drug called Mulnupiravir, created by pharmaceutical giant Merck, at nearly 4,000% more than it costs to create. According to The Intercept, the new drug Malnupiravir is being hailed as a "huge advance" in the treatment of COVID-19, and costs only $17.74 to produce. Merck apparently realized this was an opportunity to expand their profits and decided to charge the government $712 for the same amount of medicine. This is nearly a 3913.53% increase from the cost to produce the supposed miracle drug.