Kabul Evacuee With Potential ISIS Ties Detained at Qatar Base --Up to 100 evacuees have been flagged for further scrutiny | 24 Aug 2021 | Security screeners at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar have detected that at least one of the Afghans who was evacuated from Kabul Airport has potential ties to ISIS [I-CIA-SIS], a U.S. official confirmed to Defense One. Moreover, the Defense Department's Automated Biometric Identification System has flagged up to 100 of the 7,000 Afghans evacuated as prospective recipients of Special Immigration Visas as potential matches to intelligence agency watch lists, a second official said. At least 6,000 fleeing Afghans have been evacuated to Al Udeid and thousands more have been flown to other temporary staging bases throughout the Middle East and Europe by U.S. military aircraft. At those bases, Customs and Border Patrol screeners are checking evacuees' IDs and biometric data against law enforcement databases, the first official said.