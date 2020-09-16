Kamala Harris 'accidentally' refers to 'Harris administration' during roundtable | 15 Sept 2020 | Not so fast, Kamala Harris. The vice presidential candidate got a bit ahead of herself when she referred to the "Harris administration," while discussing economic plans during a virtual roundtable. "A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States," she said Saturday before correcting her apparent Freudian slip. "The Biden-Harris administration will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners," the California senator continued.