Kamala Harris: Biden Administration Will Focus on 'Giving Resources Based on Equity' With Hurricane Disaster Relief | 30 Sept 2022 | Kamala Harris (D) faced backlash online Friday afternoon after saying that the Biden administration was prioritizing giving disaster relief to minorities for the sake of "equity" because the administration wants everyone to end up "in an equal place." Harris made the remarks during a discussion with leftist Priyanka Chopra at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C. "It is our lowest income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions and impacted by issues that are not of their own making," Harris claimed. "And so we have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity, understanding not everyone starts out at the same place."