As Kamala Harris Joins Biden Ticket, Wall Street Sighs in Relief --Wall Street's warm welcome to Joe Biden's running mate reflects a belief that tougher financial regulation isn't a top priority | 12 Aug 2020 | When Joe Biden announced California Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick, he pointed to her tough-on-banks record. Much of Wall Street cheered anyway... Ms. Harris proved adept at courting wealthy donors in the Hamptons and Martha's Vineyard while speaking credibly to middle-class concerns [aka, a corporate socialist - just like Obama]. She sought input--and money--from CEOs across industries for her campaign in listening sessions, and touted her record supporting small-business owners at an event in Iowa sponsored by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the Wall Street powerhouse... In 2011, she pulled out of a national mortgage settlement with big banks and pursued a separate, costly settlement for California, a decision that catapulted her political career. But some officials involved in the negotiations have said her efforts to hold banks accountable amounted more to style--seen at times as impeding a resolution--than substance.