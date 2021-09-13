Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for 'protecting the vaccinated': 'Doesn't the vax do that?' --'Protecting the vaccinated' is an odd argument since the vaccinated are already, you know, vaccinated,' Joe Concha responded. | 13 Sept 2021 | Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted... Harris's tweet was met with criticism and confusion. "'Protecting the vaccinated' is an odd argument since the vaccinated are already, you know, vaccinated..." Fox News contributor Joe Concha responded. Former Trump administration staffer Kyle Hooten asked, "Why do you need to protect the vaccinated? Doesn't the vax do that?"