Kamala Harris Rally Draws Crowd of Six People | 22 Oct 2020 | Kamala Harris attended an event meant to encourage people to vote at Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. The vice-presidential candidate spoke while on a makeshift stage, as though she was facing a massive crowd of followers. However, when the cameras panned out, they revealed that the "crowd" was just made up of six women who were applauding Harris's speech unenthusiastically. Harris's bodyguards and the rest of her entourage were more than the supposed crowd who listened to her speech. The audience members were forced to stand inside circles that were marked off on the ground to enforce social distancing.