Kansas nurses refuse to give COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns --The county will hire at least one outside nurse, who will be paid with COVID-19 funds. | 16 Jan 2021 | Coffee County in Kansas has roughly 8,500 residents, but they won't be getting their COVID-19 shots from the county health department's four nurses. Department chief Lindsay Payer and her staffers have opted out of giving the injections because they have doubts about the safety of the Moderna vaccine, which the county is offering, local TV station WIBW reported "It's a new technology. We've never seen it before. It was only studied in 45 people before it was approved, and the companies that have made the vaccine they don’t have to...all liability is gone from them. So, if there's anything bad about the vaccine it doesn't go back to them. That's widely known, and it’s somewhat discomforting to a nurse who has to put that in people's bodies," Payer said.