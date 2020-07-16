Kanye West files 'Kanye 2020' presidential committee doc with the Federal Election Commission | 16 July 2020 | Kanye West filed a document with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday, seemingly confirming he is moving forward with his 2020 bid for president of the United States. Fox News obtained the 43-year-old rapper's Statement of Candidacy document, which lists his party affiliation as "BDY," which stands for "Birthday Party." His committee's name is also listed on the document as "Kanye 2020." The document was filed one day after a Statement of Organization was submitted to the FEC with West's name on it.