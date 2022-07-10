Kanye West has major concert canceled hours after bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson | 7 Oct 2022 | Kanye West posted on Instagram that his upcoming Los Angeles show has been canceled, just hours after his bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Channel. In the post, which was quickly deleted, he wrote, "My Sofi Stadium show on November 4th just got canceled. I wonder if it had something to do with my White Lives Matter tee, what y'all think?" He also shared a screenshot of a text message telling him that SoFi is not available, due to the inability to staff the event.