Kanye West's Ye account locked out of Twitter due to 'violation' of policies | 9 Oct 2022 | Ye's Twitter account was locked on Sunday due to a violation of the social media platform's policies, according to the company. "The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News Digital. Kanye West, who goes by Ye, was locked out in response to a tweet he posted on Saturday that said he was going "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," Ye tweeted on Saturday. "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda." The tweet has been replaced with an automatic message explaining that it violated Twitter's policy. Ye was also kicked off of Instagram on for an exchange he posted with rapper Diddy in which users criticized Ye for language that appeared to be antisemitic. Ye and Diddy sparred over West's "White Lives Matter" shirt that he wore to Paris fashion week.