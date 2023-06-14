Kari Lake Attorney: Maricopa County's Chain of Custody Docs Show 18,000 Illegal Ballots Were Injected the Day After the Polls Closed in 2020 | 13 June 2023 | Kari Lake attorney Bryan Blehm published a chain of custody document from the 2020 election in Maricopa County, which appears to show "18,000 illegal ballots were injected the day after the polls had closed on November 4, 2020." Arizona's November 3, 2020, presidential election in Arizona was decided by less than 10,500 votes. The same issues with missing chain of custody and late ballots that were accepted in the 2022 election that was stolen from Kari Lake. Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the rigged election in Maricopa County, where 59% of machines failed on Election Day, targeting Republicans.