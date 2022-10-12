Kari Lake Files 70 Page Lawsuit to Throw Out Fraudulent Arizona Midterm Election Results - Claims Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Ballots, 59% of ED Precinct Machine Failures, Tens of Thousands of Illicit Mail-in Ballots | 9 Oct 2022 | Republican Kari Lake on Friday filed a lawsuit to nullify the 2022 midterm election results for the [rigged] governor's race in the state of Arizona. On Thursday, Trump Attorney Christina Bobb previewed this historic filing. Attorney Kurt Olsen told The Gateway Pundit, "We have put forward evidence that unquestionably shows that this election was stolen with illegal votes and likely fraudulent votes." In the filing this afternoon, the Kari Lake campaign claims hundreds of thousands of illegal votes were counted in the election, 59% of Maricopa County precincts had broken tabulators or printers on election day disenfranchising voters, and tens of thousands of illegal mail-in ballots were counted that did not pass signature verification requirements.