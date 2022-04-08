Kari Lake wins Arizona GOP governor primary as Trump slate sweeps top race

Kari Lake wins Arizona GOP governor primary as Trump slate sweeps top races --She is expected to face off against Katie Hobbs, who is currently Arizona's Secretary of State | 4 Aug 2022 | The Arizona GOP governor primary on Thursday evening was called for candidate Kari Lake, giving former President Donald Trump a clean sweep in the state in Tuesday night's primaries. She is expected to face off against Katie Hobbs, who is currently Arizona's Secretary of State, to replace Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. The Associated Press projected Lake as the winner with about 88.3% of the ballots counted. Lake came in with 46.8% of the vote. Lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson came in second to Lake with 44.0%. Her victory is also a showdown between former President Trump and former Vice President Pence, the latter of whom endorsed Taylor Robson.