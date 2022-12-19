Kari Lake's election fraud case WILL go to trial: Republican warns Americans to 'buckle up' as she attempts to overturn Arizona 'election' result: 'These people are corrupt' --Lake told her followers on Monday night: "Buckle up, this is far from over" | 19 Dec 2022 | Kari Lake's election case will be going to trial, after attempts to throw it out by Governor-elect [sic] Katie Hobbs were squashed on Monday. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona and has launched legal action to have her defeat overturned or have the [so-called] election rerun because of [myriad] problems at polling stations. The two phases that will be moving forward to trial are her chain of custody challenges and intentional malice regarding widespread printer breakdowns -- leading to her loss [sic] to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She tweeted this evening: "Our Election Case is going to trial. Katie Hobbs attempt to have our case thrown out FAILED. She will have to take the stand & testify. Buckle up, America. This is far from over." ...Lake, 53, alleges that a Maricopa County official interfered with the machines, violating both federal and state law.