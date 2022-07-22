Kathy Hochul campaign sent email about upcoming Lee Zeldin events before attempted attack | 22 July 2022 | New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign sent an email about upcoming campaign events being held by Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger in the New York gubernatorial race, prior to a man's attempted attack on him while he was speaking Thursday evening. Prior to the Zeldin campaign event, Hochul's campaign sent out a media advisory, titled "'Big Lie' Lee kicks off statewide 'MAGA Republican' bus tour," to subscribers of its email list. That email, according to NY1 reporter Zack Fink, contained information pertaining to Zeldin's upcoming campaign events, including the dates and times the events were scheduled to begin. "On Thursday, July 21, 2022, 'Big Lie' Lee and his entourage of extremists kick off the statewide 'MAGA Republican' Bus Tour, which will make stops across the state peddling dangerous lies, misinformation, and his far-right agenda," the campaign email stated. "At stops during the tour, Zeldin will be joined by top anti-abortion advocates, NRA enthusiasts, and a cast of extremist groups."