Kathy Hochul sworn in as New York's first female governor | 24 Aug 2021 | Kathy Hochul was sworn in as the 57th governor of New York at midnight Tuesday -- making history as the first woman to be the state's chief executive. The 62-year-old longtime public servant was sworn in by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore at a private ceremony in the state Capitol building. "Honored to be officially sworn in as New York's 57th Governor," Hochul tweeted. "Looking forward to the full swearing-in ceremony with my family later this morning, and addressing the people of New York later today."