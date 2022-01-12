Katie Hobbs's Office Threatened County Board With Arrest, Indictment if They Didn't Certify Results | 1 Dec 2022 | Democratic Arizona Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs's top deputy threatened the Mohave County Board of Supervisors with prosecution if it didn't certify her election results before a Monday deadline, according to emails and documents reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Arizona State Elections Director Kori Lorick wrote several letters and emails to members of the board, warning them of criminal charges if the refused to certify the results in time. The letters included threats of lawsuits against the members for "nonfeasance," as well, per the emails. "The Secretary of State did contact our County and cited A.R.S. Section 16-1010 as a statute that could be used to prosecute [the board] if they did not certify the election," said Matt Smith, the Mohave County Attorney, to the DCNF. The statute is an Arizona felony statute regarding election officials who "fail to perform their duties" under the law; as a Class 6 felony, upon conviction, it could result in up to two years' imprisonment.