Katie Hobbs's Press Secretary Resigns After Tweet Advocating Gun Violence Against 'Transphobes' on the Heels of Transgender Shooter Killing Six in Nashville | 29 March 2023 | Josselyn Berry, the press secretary for Arizona Governor [sic] Katie Hobbs, has resigned after a tweet advocating gun violence against "transphobes." The tweet came just hours after transgender woman killing six people at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. The tweet featured a gif of a woman holding two handguns, ready to fire, with the caption "us when we see transphobes." In the first tweet in the thread, Berry wrote: "If you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you're not progressive. Period. End of story. It's not hard to understand but you're bigotry masquerading as feminism absolutely is." [Another grammatically challenged nut-job bites the dust. Berry should have resigned over her murder of the English language.]