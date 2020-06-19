Thanks to big-tech tyrants, cancel culture wins again: Katie Hopkins permanently banned from Twitter for 'hateful conduct' --Katie Hopkins's Twitter account has been taken down by the micro-blogging website for good after a petition was started to get her account removed | 19 June 2020 | Katie Hopkins has been permanently removed from using Twitter. Her Twitter profile - which she used to tweet under the handle @kthopkins - now states she has been suspended - and this time is it for good, a spokesperson from the website has confirmed. The outspoken personality's micro-blogging account has been taken down after a petition was started by social media user to get her booted off the site. [Yeah, where's the petition to get the shadow-ban removed that's been imposed on @legitgov? That's what I'm wondering.]