Ken Starr, prosecutor in Clinton Whitewater probe, dies at 76 | 13 Sept 2022 | Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation into former President Bill Clinton, died Tuesday at 76, his family said in a statement. Starr died in Houston of complications from surgery, the statement said. Starr was nominated by former President Ronald Reagan for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington, D.C., circuit, and he served as U.S. solicitor general under then-President George H.W. Bush.