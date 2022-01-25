Kenney says he's working with U.S. governors on pressing Trudeau, Biden to lift trucker vaccine mandate --Experts have said this will take 16,000 Canadian truckers out of circulation | 24 Jan 2022 | As truckers protesting vaccine mandates at the border rolled into Calgary on Monday, Premier Jason Kenney signalled he was working with U.S. governors on a letter to pressure Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to kill the order. "We are working on a joint letter to the President and the Prime Minister urging them to use common sense, end the policy that has taken thousands of trucks off the road," he said. The Twitter post was part of a thread that included pictures of empty shelves sent to the premier from grocery stores across Alberta stating, "This is turning into a crisis."