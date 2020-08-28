Kenosha Police arrest 9 people in out-of-state cars carrying gas masks, fireworks --The vehicles consisted of a minivan, bread truck and school bus | 27 Aug 2020 | Kenosha police arrested nine people traveling in vehicles with out-of-state license plates Wednesday on suspicion of criminal conduct amid the civil unrest occurring in the city. Officials said they received a tip about the vehicles. When officers found them -- a bread truck, black school bus and minivan -- they followed the occupants, a police news release said. The department did not specify which states the license plates were from. While under police surveillance, the group stopped at a gas station and attempted to fill up multiple fuel cans, the statement said.