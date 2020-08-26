Kenosha police investigating a shooting in city on third night of Jacob Blake protests; videos show at least 3 shot | 26 Aug 2020 | A Kenosha police sergeant confirmed a shooting late Tuesday after videos appeared to show multiple people shot on the third night of protests in the city... Social media footage appears to show at least two people who had been shot shortly before midnight Tuesday, including near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road, near Froedtert South hospital. In one video posted to Twitter by Shelby Talcott of the Daily Caller, a gunshot victim was lying in the parking lot of Bert and Rudy's Auto Service at that intersection. The victim appeared to have been shot in the head and bystanders were applying pressure to the wound.