Kenosha Prosecutor Thomas Binger Raises Rittenhouse's Firearm, Points it at People in Courtroom with Finger on Trigger | 15 Nov 2021 | Closing arguments began Monday morning in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said Rittenhouse "provoked other people" simply because he was carrying a firearm in his closing argument to the court Monday. After lecturing Rittenhouse on gun safety, Binger raised Rittenhouse's firearm and pointed it at people in the courtroom with his finger on the trigger. [That act itself is a crime in Wisconsin. Hello?]