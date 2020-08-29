As Kenosha rifleman gets legal aid, online activists archive tweets for defamation suits likely to come | 27 Aug 2020 | With the same lawyer who secured defamation settlements from the media for Nick Sandmann now joining the defense of Kenosha, Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, a whole lot of tweets might be soon getting scrubbed in a hurry. Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested and charged with premeditated murder for shooting three rioters -- two of them fatally -- in Kenosha on Tuesday evening, during the second day of Black Lives Matter riots. On Thursday, however, attorney Lin Wood, who represented Sandmann in suits against the Washington Post and CNN, offered to defend him pro bono. That could spell bad news for almost everyone who piled onto Rittenhouse over the past 48 hours. One of the most outspoken was Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts), member of the progressive 'Squad,' who went so far as to call him a "white supremacist domestic terrorist."