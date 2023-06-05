Kentucky Derby: Seventh horse dies at Churchill Downs in lead-up to main event | 6 May 2023 | Two more horses have died at Churchill Downs in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby... A total of seven horses have died at Churchill Downs in the days leading up to the 2023 Kentucky Derby. At least two other horses, Wild on Ice and Take Charge Briana, were euthanized while competing or training in the week leading up to the Derby. Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. died suddenly as the Derby approached. Four other horses were scratched from the Derby, including the favorite to win the event, Forte. Continuar, Practical Move and Skinner were the other three horses scratched before the event. [Looks like horses got the experimental mRNA injection, too.]