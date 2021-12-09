Kentucky Health Care Workers Refused to Comply With Vaccine Mandate, Forced Hospital to Fire Them | 12 Sept 2021 | Health care workers at Kentucky’s Med Center in Bowling Green refused to comply with the vaccine mandate or turn in their resignation. Instead, two workers showed up and refused to leave until someone told them that they are fired. The Med Center was the target of protests last month when they became one of the largest hospitals in the country to impose a vaccine mandate on their employees. On August 18, over 100 community members and health care workers demonstrated outside the campus holding signs with slogans such as, "my body my choice" and "medical freedom." Leadership at the hospital had until August 9 to get vaccinated and all other employees had until September 1.