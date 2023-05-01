Kentucky Joins Growing Movement to Blacklist ESG Banks --State Treasurer: If they boycott fossil fuels, we won't do business with them | 4 Jan 2023 | Kentucky has joined a growing list of conservative states that have begun to boycott banks they charge are discriminating against the fossil fuel industry. In compliance with a Kentucky law passed in March, State Treasurer Allison Ball yesterday released a list of banks that "are engaged in energy company boycotts." This list included Wall Street giants BlackRock, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, BNP Paribas, HSBC, and six other smaller banks. Kentucky's action to protect its fossil fuel industry follows similar measures by West Virginia and Texas last year.