Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says staff member 'brutally attacked,' sustained 'life-threatening' injuries --A suspect has been arrested, according to a DC Metropolitan Police report | 27 March 2023 | The office of Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul confirmed Monday that a member of his staff was "brutally attacked" on the streets of Washington, D.C over the weekend. "This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.," Paul said in a statement... Paul's office did not confirm the identity of the staff member who was attacked, however a press released issued by the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department on Monday afternoon said the victim was an adult male who had sustained "life-threatening injuries." The statement announced the arrest of a suspect, 42-year-old Glynn Neal, "in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense," and that the incident occurred on the 1300 block of H Stree, NE, less than 1.5 miles from the U.S. Capitol.