Kevin McCarthy: GOP Will Subpoena 51 Intel Officials Who Claimed Hunter's Laptop Was 'Russian Disinformation' | 12 Dec 2022 | House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has vowed to subpoena 51 senior intel officials who signed a letter prior to the 2020 election suggesting the Hunter Biden laptop story was "Russian disinformation." McCarthy's pronouncement comes as the "Twitter Files" dropped by Elon Musk have proven the social media platform deliberately censored the laptop story as directed by the DNC and Joe Biden's campaign. With the GOP set to assume the majority in the House come January, the California Republican is promising to hold the intel officials who helped cast doubt on the story accountable. McCarthy said of those who signed the letter that he'll "bring them and subpoena them before a committee" when Republicans take control.