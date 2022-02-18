Key Pumping Station in DPR Damaged in Shelling By Ukrainian Forces | 18 Feb 2022 | In violation of the Minsk Agreements, the Ukrainian army launched an attack against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics early on Thursday, with local authorities warning that Kiev could start a full-scale offensive at any moment. Early on Saturday, the Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Dokuchaevsk in the self-proclaimed LPR, firing 40 grenades in total, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said. Amid the attacks, the authorities the DPR the LPR started the evacuation of civilians to Russia on Friday, fearing military aggression by the Ukrainian government. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it is extremely concerned by the aggravation of the situation in Donbas and that civilians there are suffering and risks and believes the shelling should stop.