Kherson remains part of Russia - Kremlin | 11 Nov 2022 | The withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson doesn't effect the legal status of the region, Moscow insisted on Friday, as it was officially incorporated into Russia last month after a public referendum. Speaking to journalists, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, "Kherson Region remains part of the Russian Federation, and this status is legally fixed and defined, and there can be no changes to this status." His comments come after the Defense Ministry announced that Russian forces had completed their redeployment to the left bank of the Dnieper River on Friday without suffering any loss of personnel, weapons, or vehicles. The ministry also noted that all residents who wished to leave were also provided with assistance and safely made it across the river despite attempts by Kiev's forces to disrupt the movement of civilians with artillery fire.