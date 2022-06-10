Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead | 6 Oct 2022 | A baby girl, her parents and uncle who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their central California business two days ago were found dead Wednesday, the sheriff of Merced County said. "Our worst fears have been confirmed," Sheriff Vern Warnke told reporters Wednesday night. About 5:30 p.m., a farmworker found the bodies close together in a Merced County orchard in an "extremely" rural and remote area, he said... Investigators were trying to discover a motive for the slayings, the sheriff said.