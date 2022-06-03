Kiev accuses Ukrainian MP of state treason --The prosecutor general is seeking to put the opposition politician and long-time Zelensky critic on an international wanted list | 6 March 2022 | Ukrainian law enforcement has accused opposition MP Ilya Kiva of state treason. The nation's prosecutor general, Irina Venediktova, informed the lawmaker about her agency's decision in a fiery Facebook post on Sunday, accusing him of "doing everything" to invite the "Russian aggressors" to Ukraine. Kiva's actions have dealt "colossal damage" to Ukraine, Venediktova said, warning that he will face “no other destiny” than arrest, extradition, and trial. She did not list any specific actions that earned the MP a place on Ukraine's "list of suspects..." Kiva, a former member of the "Opposition Platform - For Life" party, has long been a fierce critic of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kiev's pro-NATO policies. In a recent interview, the MP slammed the US and NATO for using Ukraine as "bait" to provoke Russia into a conflict. Washington and its allies tricked Zelensky and then just threw Ukraine away, he said.