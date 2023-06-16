Kiev intends to kill as many Russians as possible - top Zelensky aide | 15 Jun 2023 | Ukraine currently has only one plan, which is a campaign to kill the maximum number of Russians, Mikhail Podoliak, an advisor to the chief of President Vladimir Zelensky's office [and Grade 'A' sociopath], said on the air during a telemarathon on Thursday. "There is only one plan: the most brutal advance with the maximum killing of Russians on this route," he said, noting that Kiev "can't just stop somewhere and say, 'all right, let's think and talk about something now.'" "The only possible scenario for Ukraine is to reach its 1991 borders," he said. Back in May, Podoliak also proclaimed that his country hates Russia and those who represent it and vowed to "persecute" Russians "always and everywhere." Earlier this week, Ukraine's Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov revealed that Kiev had been instructed by its Western backers in the early days of the conflict to "kill as many Russians" as it could before surrendering. [WHY are our tax dollars funding these war criminals, sociopaths, and terrorists?]