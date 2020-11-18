'To Kill a Mockingbird,' 'Of Mice and Men,' and Other Books Banned From California Schools Over 'Racism' | 13 Nov 2020 | Schools in Burbank will no longer be able to teach certain classic novels, including Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, following concerns raised by parents over racism. Middle and high school English teachers in the Burbank Unified School District received the news during a virtual meeting on September 9. Until further notice, teachers in the area will not be able to include on their curriculum Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men, Theodore Taylor's The Cay and Mildred D. Taylor's Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry. Four parents, three of whom are Black, challenged the classic novels for alleged potential harm to the district's roughly 400 Black students. All but Huckleberry Finn have been required reading for students in the district.