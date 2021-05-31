Killer drone 'hunted down a human target' autonomously | 29 May 2021 | After a United Nations commission to block killer robots was shut down in 2018, a new report from the international body now says the Terminator-like drones are now here. Last year, "an autonomous weaponized drone hunted down a human target last year" and attacked them without being specifically ordered to, according to a report from the UN Security Council's Panel of Experts on Libya, published in March 2021 that was published in the New Scientist magazine and the Daily Star. The March 2020 attack was in Libya and perpetrated by a Kargu-2 quadcopter drone produced by Turkish military tech company STM "during a conflict between Libyan government forces and a breakaway military faction led by Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army," the Star reports, adding: "The Kargu-2 is fitted with an explosive charge and the drone can be directed at a target in a kamikaze attack, detonating on impact."