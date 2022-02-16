King County will end COVID vaccine requirements at restaurants, bars, gyms | 16 Feb 2022 | (Seattle, WA) Restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms in King County will no longer be required to check the vaccination status of their patrons beginning March 1, officials announced Wednesday, as the county begins to unwind pandemic policies that have been in place for months. From March 1, businesses will be free to impose their own vaccination requirements if they choose, but the countywide requirement will disappear. Since last fall, indoor eateries and cultural and recreational spaces have been required to verify their customers' vaccination status or a negative coronavirus test as a condition for entry. The policy has also applied to outdoor events with more than 500 people, like concerts and sporting events.