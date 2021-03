King Soopers Shooting: Ahmad Al-Issa Suspected of Killing 10 | 23 March 2021 | The suspect in the mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder on Monday has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa from Arvada. Ten people, including one police officer, were killed at the King Soopers store at Table Mesa Drive and South Broadway. Al-Issa was shot in the leg by a Boulder police officer and was taken into custody. Al-Issa has been charged with 10 counts of murder.