Klaus Schwab's 'World Economic Forum' Cuts Off 'All Relations' With Russia, Scrubs Putin From WEF Website | 10 March 2022 | Klaus Schwab's globalist cabal [of terrorists], the World Economic Forum (WEF), announced that it has severed "all relations" with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. "We are not engaging with any sanctioned individual and have frozen all relations with Russian entities," spokesperson Amanda Russo told Politico this week. Putin was also completely purged from the WEF website earlier this week before Russo's announcement... Although the WEF has made the decision to cut Putin off, they have left the possibility of a return to good graces on the table if he decides to come around and play ball again.