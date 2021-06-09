Knives taken off supermarket shelves in New Zealand after terrorist attack | 5 Sept 2021| A New Zealand supermarket chain announced that it was temporarily removing all scissors and knives from its shelves following an attack that left several people injured at one of its stores on Friday. A general manager of supermarket chain Countdown said it was also considering if they would sell such items in the future. Reuters noted, citing local reports, that sharp knives had been taken off shelves at other supermarkets too.