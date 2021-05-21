Knock, knock. Have you had your vaccine yet? California sends out thousands to check | 19 May 2021 | Right now, thousands of people are out knocking on doors in order to get as many Californians vaccinated as possible. The state of California has kicked in $10 million to fund the effort, which is being led by Healthy Future California and UCLA, in partnership with 70 community-based organizations. There are an estimated 2,000 people who are employed "to make peer-to-peer appeals and provide support to help overcome barriers to vaccinations," according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office... According to an April Public Policy Institute of California poll, nearly one in five Californians said they would either wait a year to get the vaccine or wouldn't ever get vaccinated.