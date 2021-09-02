Koala hops behind wheel of car after causing pileup on Australian freeway | 09 Feb 2021 | A koala caused a six-car crash when it dashed across one of Australia's busiest freeways on Monday -- prompting motorists to jump to the marsupial's rescue, according to reports. A man whose car was hit from behind at around 7 a.m., causing a chain reaction, was the first to get out of his car to try and save the cuddly creature, Guardian Australia reported. Another driver, Nadia Tugwell, told ABC Radio Adelaide she later saw the furry fiend moving between vehicles on the freeway, not far from the pile-up... Two women managed to corner the koala and bundled it up in a jacket before putting it in the back of Tugwell's car.