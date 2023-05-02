Koch Political Machine Vows to Fight to Deny Trump GOP Nomination in 2024 | 5 Feb 2023 | The Koch political machine [WEF dirt-bags], which fuels the most powerful donor network in conservative politics, is declaring itself as be part of the NeverTrump effort for 2024, aiming to deny former President Donald Trump a third nomination for the White House. The declaration, released in a recent memo to staffers and activists, never explicitly mentions Trump, but it's abundantly clear from the tone in Americans for Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel’s message that the grassroots behemoth she leads has no plans of being a passive player in Republican politics when it comes to the White House. Americans for Prosperity is perhaps the most forward-facing arm of the Koch political orbit, organized more than two decades ago by billionaires Charles and David Koch. They went all-in on Mitt Romney's campaign in 2012, a move many of the network’s members to this day regret.